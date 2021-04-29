JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 49,749 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

