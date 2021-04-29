JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $352,000.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

