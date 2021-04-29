JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Bridgetown as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

