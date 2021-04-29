JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enel Américas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Enel Américas by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enel Américas by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ENIA opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

