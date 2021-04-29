JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of The RMR Group worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 409,183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 284,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of RMR opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.