JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 264.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of US Ecology worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

