JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of CorVel worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $120.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $354,210.00. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,614,749 shares in the company, valued at $675,101,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,190 shares of company stock worth $14,892,318. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

