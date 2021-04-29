JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of PetIQ worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PetIQ by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.