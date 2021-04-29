JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Kion Group has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $27.03.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

