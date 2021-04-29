JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adevinta Asa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Adevinta Asa stock remained flat at $$15.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99. Adevinta Asa has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

