JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

