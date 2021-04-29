JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 146,158 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.