JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,500 Shares of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LGL Systems Acquisition were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of LGL Systems Acquisition stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

LGL Systems Acquisition Company Profile

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

