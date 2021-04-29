JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 314,796 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $564,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARR opened at $12.34 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $879.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.