JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,359 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Dynex Capital worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

