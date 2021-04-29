JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 584,586 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACB opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

