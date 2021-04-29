JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

