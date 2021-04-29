JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Neutral

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.
Avery Dennison stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.