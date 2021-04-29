JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Neutral

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

