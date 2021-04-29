JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stake Trimmed by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073,103 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.69% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $56.69.

