JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,060,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 721.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $555,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.76 during trading on Thursday. 3,052,059 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

