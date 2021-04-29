JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Stake Lessened by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group owned about 5.44% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

