JUIICE Hits Market Cap of $365,664.60 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. JUIICE has a market cap of $365,664.60 and approximately $304.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00076539 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002959 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

JUI is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

