Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.04

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €48.04 ($56.52) and last traded at €44.20 ($52.00), with a volume of 114734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €46.48 ($54.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.68 and a 200 day moving average of €37.67.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

