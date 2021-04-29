Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

