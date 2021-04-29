JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $34.71 million and $1.54 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for $79.45 or 0.00150518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00281158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.00 or 0.01093138 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00707234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,635.91 or 0.99720124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

