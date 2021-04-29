Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Update

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kainos Group stock remained flat at $$20.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

KNNNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

