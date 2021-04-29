Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.