Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $124.24, but opened at $120.31. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $121.45, with a volume of 753 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $110,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 1.25.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

