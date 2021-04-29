Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. On average, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of analysts have commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

