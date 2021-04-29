Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

