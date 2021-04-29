Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.
