Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $6.08. Kamada shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 74,767 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

