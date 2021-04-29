Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $6.08. Kamada shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 74,767 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
