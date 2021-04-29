KanadeCoin (KNDC) Price Hits $0.0001

KanadeCoin (CURRENCY:KNDC) traded down 80.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. KanadeCoin has a total market capitalization of $321,840.90 and $31.00 worth of KanadeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KanadeCoin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KanadeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00280909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.67 or 0.01105233 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,047.97 or 1.00278596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KanadeCoin Profile

KanadeCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,471,056,500 coins. The official website for KanadeCoin is kanadecoin.com . KanadeCoin’s official Twitter account is @KanadeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

