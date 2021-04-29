Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $106.72. 113,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

