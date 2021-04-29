Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5,006.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 250,105 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.56. 48,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,882.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

