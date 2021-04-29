Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $18.64 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.93. 40,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

