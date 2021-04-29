Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $21.53 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

INTC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.