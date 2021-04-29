Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 624,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,304,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

