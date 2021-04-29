Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 716,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after buying an additional 45,558 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 317,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.12. 70,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,211. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

