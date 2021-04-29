Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.29. 482,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,160,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

