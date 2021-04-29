Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 6,632 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6,329.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 138.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 83,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 205,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,930,696. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

