Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

