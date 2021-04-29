Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $5.85. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 1,121,491 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7,816.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,543,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

