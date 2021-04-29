KARMA (KARMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 55.3% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $220.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004647 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00123450 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

