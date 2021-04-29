Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research firms have commented on KARO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

