Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $722.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

