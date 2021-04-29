KBC Group NV Acquires 30,062 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,611 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $164,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.4% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $514.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $335.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.51. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

