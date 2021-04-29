KBC Group NV Acquires 527,143 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.26% of Corning worth $86,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,644. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.50, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

