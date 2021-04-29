KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Linde worth $226,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

