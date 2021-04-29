KBC Group NV Buys 13,300 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $65,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $820.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,255. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $768.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

