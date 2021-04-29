KBC Group NV Buys 142,541 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,541 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $134,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $316.51. 6,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,809. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $317.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.